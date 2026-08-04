Andhra Pradesh Congress hails Prashant Kishor’s win

VIJAYAWADA: APCC Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji described the recent Assembly by-election results in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh as a strong rebuke to the BJP’s arrogance and demanded a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the police lathi-charge on student protesters at Jantar Mantar.

At a press conference in Vijayawada, Shivaji congratulated Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor on his victory in the by-elections of Bihar’s Bankipur seat, noting that the BJP had held the constituency since 1995.

Shivaji said the defeat of BJP reflected the youth anger against the BJP over the July 20 police action in Delhi and other parts of India.

He also thanked voters in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia constituency for electing Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to public issues, Shivaji urged civil society to support Rahul Gandhi’s leadership as the party continues to fight for people-centric causes.