Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association postpones strike by one week

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) on Monday announced a one‑week deferment of its proposed strike after receiving written assurances and an invitation for talks from Director of Medical Education (DME) regarding stipend revision.

In a statement, APJUDA said the pause was made in deference to the DME’s request and to allow constructive dialogue with senior health officials. President Dr U Eswar Shankar and General Secretaries Dr Balagam Dinakar Sai Srinivas, Dr M Ravi Theja Naik and Dr Sk Lukhman Ali stressed the decision should not be seen as a retreat, reiterating the association’s resolve until a fair stipend revision is secured.

“As a responsible body committed to safeguarding the interests of junior doctors while maintaining constructive dialogue, APJUDA has decided to temporarily postpone the strike for one week following assurances from the DME,” the leadership stated. “However, under no circumstances should this deferment be viewed as a dilution of our resolve.”

The association said it will review progress in deliberations with health authorities before deciding the next course of action. Any further decisions will be communicated through official press statements. APJUDA thanked junior doctors across state medical colleges for their unified support and urged members to remain vigilant and rely solely on authorised channels.