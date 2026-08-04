Andhra Pradesh

APTDC unveils reform plan to boost revenue

Balaji ordered the identification and auction of scrap assets such as old buses, and called for a probe.
Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji
Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji File Photo| Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman Nukasani Balaji has unveiled a comprehensive reform plan aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and revenue growth in the corporation.

Chairing a review meeting with general managers at the Vijayawada corporate office, he outlined a series of immediate measures and long-term strategies to revamp the organisation. Balaji ordered the identification and auction of scrap assets such as old buses, and called for a probe.

APTDC
boost revenue