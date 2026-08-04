Centre plays pivotal role in rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, says Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Government has played a pivotal role in the reconstruction and development of Andhra Pradesh by extending unprecedented support to Amaravati, the Polavaram National Project, national highways, railways, ports, airports, and welfare schemes, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said on Monday.

Jayaprakash Narayana said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had consistently supported Andhra Pradesh’s development and rebuilding efforts. He said expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for this assistance was an acknowledgement of the Centre’s contribution to the State.