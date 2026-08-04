Godavari flood raises bund safety concerns

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The Godavari flood may have receded, bringing relief to lakhs of people in the delta, but it has left behind a stark warning. The recent flood has exposed several weak stretches of river embankments across the Godavari delta, prompting irrigation engineers to call for urgent, permanent strengthening works before the next flood season.

According to officials, the latest flood served as a stress test for the river bunds, revealing vulnerable locations that could pose a serious threat to hundreds of villages and thousands of hectares of farmland if left unattended.

The erstwhile Godavari districts have nearly 537 km of flood embankments safeguarding habitations and agricultural lands. Of these, about 80 km lie along the main Godavari from Polavaram to Dowleswaram. The Gowthami branch has 68 km of left-bank and 80 km of right-bank embankments, while the Vasishta river accounts for nearly 180 km. The Vainateya and Vrudda Gowthami rivers have 56 km and 40 km of flood banks, respectively.

Weak points detected in Katrenikona mandal

Engineers have identified several critical stretches that require immediate strengthening. A 900-metre stretch at Bulavarimonde village in Katrenikona mandal of Konaseema district has been classified as highly vulnerable. Similar weak points have been detected at Sundarapalli and Kammavarisavaram in K. Gangavaram mandal, and at Addankivarilanka and Kedarivarilanka in Kapileswarapuram mandal. In Island Polavaram mandal, nearly 41 km of flood bank has weakened over the years due to the absence of major restoration works.