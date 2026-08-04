Lemon prices soar in Gudur market as output drops

NELLORE: Prolonged high temperatures, poor rainfall and seasonal demand during the Hindu month of Ashada have sent lemon prices soaring in the renowned Gudur lemon market, which is one of the country’s largest trading hubs for the citrus fruit.

Traders and farmers say the prices have witnessed a sharp rise over the past few days, with further increases is expected during the upcoming Shravana month.

Lemons are currently being sold at Rs 25 to Rs 70 per kg in the wholesale market, while premium-quality fruit is fetching up to Rs 75 per kg. In the retail market, the same fruit is being sold for as much as Rs 120 per kg. A 50-kg bag is being traded between Rs 1,250 and Rs 3,500, depending on quality.

While the prices ranged between Rs 20 and Rs 50 per kg a few days ago. Similarly, a 50 kg bag was sold at Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500, depending on the quality of the lemon and the size.

The Gudur lemon market supplies lemons to major consumption centres across the country, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Gaya, Patna, Ranchi, Chennai and Coimbatore.