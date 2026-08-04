Prime Minister lauds Vizianagaram’s water drive

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district has earned national recognition for its outstanding implementation of the State government’s Jaladhara-Jalaharati programme, emerging as Andhra Pradesh’s top performer in water conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the district’s efforts in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, highlighting it as a model for water resource restoration and community participation.

Led by District Collector S Ram Sundar Reddy, the district administration executed the programme with a strong focus on groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, desilting of tanks, ponds and streams, and restoration of irrigation channels.

The initiative has significantly improved the district’s water conservation infrastructure while generating large-scale rural employment.

Under the 100-day Jaladhara-Jalaharati campaign launched by the Andhra Pradesh government, Vizianagaram was sanctioned 8,995 works, including 2,549 supply channels and 6,446 minor irrigation tanks. Of these, 8,991 works have been grounded and 8,973 completed, comprising all 2,549 supply channels and 6,424 minor irrigation tanks.

The district has executed works worth Rs 318.57 crore, including Rs 21.40 crore on canals and about Rs 297 crore on minor irrigation tanks. The programme has also generated 1.28 crore person-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), providing a major boost to rural livelihoods.

As part of the restoration drive, officials desilted 109.90 lakh cubic metres of silt from irrigation structures, covering 2,090 km of canals, besides removing weeds over 82.48 lakh square metres of canal network.

These interventions have substantially enhanced groundwater recharge capacity, improved water storage and strengthened irrigation infrastructure ahead of future agricultural seasons.