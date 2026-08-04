Sana Satish Babu urges Centre to set up offshore skill development unit

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish Babu participated in the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas held in New Delhi on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The meeting focused on the “Samudra Manthan: A Landmark Initiative for Offshore Exploration and Viksit Bharat.”

Welcoming the Union Government’s ambitious initiative, MP Sana Satish Babu congratulated the Ministry and stated that the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin, one of India’s most promising offshore energy regions, is located off the Andhra Pradesh coast. He urged the Centre to ensure that Andhra Pradesh receives maximum benefits from the initiative.

During the meeting, the Rajya Sabha MP made several key suggestions to the Union Minister.

He urged the Union Minister to establish an Oil and Gas Manufacturing Zone in AP by leveraging the State’s ports, industrial ecosystem, and skilled workforce.

He also asked to set up an offshore skill development and training centre in coastal Andhra Pradesh to equip local youth with specialised skills and enable MSMEs to participate in the offshore energy supply chain.

He also asked to develop a common offshore infrastructure hub at Kakinada or Visakhapatnam for processing, evacuation, and logistics related to offshore discoveries. Ensure priority employment opportunities for local youth from coastal Andhra Pradesh under the Samudra Manthan initiative.

Sana Satish Babu stated that with its 974-km coastline, resource-rich KG Basin, world-class ports, and strong industrial potential, Andhra Pradesh is well-positioned to emerge as India’s offshore energy hub.