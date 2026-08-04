Tata project's shift from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha reflects coalition's failure, says Arun Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar said Tata Power’s withdrawal of its proposed `6,675 crore investment from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha highlights the coalition government’s failure to attract investment and retain industries.

He alleged that the state’s “speed of doing business” has been replaced by a “cash for doing business” culture, discouraging major companies.

Arun Kumar pointed out that while the government claims `23 lakh crore investments and 20 lakh jobs in two years, Union government data shows only two of ten projects were completed, with actual investments of about `6,500 crore and 22,167 jobs. The MLC has demanded an independent committee to probe why industries are leaving the state.