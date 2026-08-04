Unapproved layouts no bar to power: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has ruled that electricity authorities cannot deny a power connection solely because a property is located in an unauthorised layout.

The court observed that under electricity supply regulations, even an encroacher or a person in lawful possession may, in certain circumstances, be eligible for an electricity connection.

The High Court ruled that a lawful owner cannot be denied an electricity connection solely because a property is located in an unauthorised layout.

Hearing a petition by Garikina Satya Rao of Anakapalli district, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu held that the Electricity Department’s rejection, based on the Panchayat Secretary’s refusal to issue an NOC, was legally unsustainable.

The court directed authorities to provide the connection within three months in accordance with law.