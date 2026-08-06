Andhra Minister Gottipati distributes Rs 31.57 crore REMZ compensation

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the State is moving ahead to provide 20 lakh jobs and achieve rapid industrial growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu, the Minister distributed land acquisition compensation cheques at the Addanki RDO office to farmers who voluntarily gave land for the proposed Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone (REMZ) in Ballikurava and Santhamaguluru mandals.

Of the 1,036.93 acres identified, 116.85 acres are government land, with 114 acres already handed over to NEDCAP. The government decided to acquire the remaining 920 acres of patta land.

Compensation was fixed at Rs 18 lakh per acre. In the first phase, cheques worth Rs 31.57 crore were distributed for 175.41 acres belonging to 37 farmers.

Sixteen farmers from East Kunduru gave 102.90 acres for Rs 18.52 crore, 13 from SN Gudipadu gave 70.58 acres for Rs 12.70 crore, and eight from Mukkeswaram gave 1.93 acres for Rs 34.74 lakh. The Minister thanked landowners for their sacrifice, while the Collector praised their commitment to regional development and job creation through the REMZ.