Andhra minister Lokesh urges youth to become entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Wednesday urged young graduates to aspire to become entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders instead of remaining job seekers.

He asserted that the state government is overhauling its education system to prepare students for a future shaped by artificial intelligence, quantum engineering, technology and innovation.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Amrita University in Amaravati, where former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is building an ecosystem that enables youth to dream bigger and seize emerging opportunities.

“The world is changing faster than ever before. Artificial intelligence, quantum engineering and technological innovations are creating new opportunities every day.

We are fundamentally transforming the state’s education policy to equip our youth with the skills needed for the future,” he said.

Lokesh said the government is strengthening collaboration between universities and industries, promoting innovation and creating opportunities for students.

Lokesh encouraged graduates to pursue meaningful careers that create a positive impact on society. “People should remember you not only for your achievements but also for the difference you make in the lives of others.