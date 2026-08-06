Andhra Pradesh records 78,282 new cancer cases

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has seen a steady rise in cancer cases and cancer-related deaths over the past five years, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The State recorded an estimated 78,282 new cancer cases and 42,935 cancer-related deaths in 2025, the highest figures reported during the five-year period. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Health Ministry said Andhra Pradesh recorded 71,970 estimated new cancer cases in 2021, which increased to 73,536 in 2022, 75,086 in 2023, 76,708 in 2024 and 78,282 in 2025.

Cancer-related deaths also rose over the same period, from 39,443 in 2021 to 40,307 in 2022, 41,163 in 2023, 42,063 in 2024 and 42,935 in 2025. The Ministry said the State-wise estimates for 2021 to 2025 were prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE).

India recorded 15,69,793 new cancer cases and 8,68,588 cancer-related deaths in 2025.