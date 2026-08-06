Andhra sees massive rise of FDI in 2025-26

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh attracted 933.86 million dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity between April 2023 and March 2026, with the State recording its highest-ever inflow during these three years at 608.59 million dollars in 2025-26, according to data tabled by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The State’s FDI equity inflow rose from just 92.13 million dollars in 2023-24 to 233.14 million dollars in 2024-25, before jumping to 608.59 million dollars in 2025-26. The latest financial year’s inflow alone accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the total FDI received by the State during the three years.

The data was furnished by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on FDI in R&D, the innovation ecosystem and national R&D institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The investment was largely concentrated in manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Metallurgical industries received the largest share at 262.56 million dollars, followed by industrial machinery at 183.10 million dollars and food processing at 112.59 million dollars. Cement and gypsum products attracted another 99.90 million dollars, all of it during 2025-26.

The broad services sector, covering finance, banking, outsourcing, technology testing and analysis, R&D and other activities, received 89.15 million dollars during the three years.

Among technology-related sectors, computer software and hardware attracted 9.65 million dollars during 2023-26, while electronics received 5.89 million dollars.

Almost the entire electronics investment came in 2025-26. Medical and surgical appliances attracted 3.94 million dollars during the period.