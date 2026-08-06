DCM Pawan Kalyan allocates Rs 200 crore for road works in Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling his poll promise to transform Pithapuram into a model constituency, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has spearheaded an extensive infrastructure drive, allocating over Rs 200 crore to construct 307 kilometres of rural and urban roads across the region.

According to an official press note, 611 road works spanning nearly 152 kilometres have already been completed at a cost of Rs 100 crore within two years using funds from MGNREGS, SASCI, Roads and Buildings (R&B), and Panchayati Raj departments.

With 80 per cent of targeted works finished, over 70 remaining road and bridge projects are undergoing expedited execution under strict quality monitoring.

The infrastructure drive addresses critical connectivity needs across coastal, rehabilitation, and disaster-affected areas.

Resolving a 13-year infrastructure deficit, cement-concrete (CC) roads and drainage networks were constructed at Rs 1.52 crore in Kotha Mayapatnam and Rs 93 lakh in Kotha Suradapeta rehabilitation colonies, while gravel access roads were laid at Uppada jetty to aid fishermen in transporting their daily catch.

Furthermore, cyclone-damaged stretches—including the Amaravilli-Ramannapalem beach road rebuilt at Rs 88 lakh and the Kondevaram R&B road reconstructed at Rs 1.22 crore after seven years of neglect—have been restored on a war footing to benefit over 10,000 commuters and local devotees.

Agricultural access and long-neglected village links have also been prioritised under the development plan.

Long-pending arterial routes such as the Vennepudi main road built at Rs 85 lakh and the Tatiparthi Puntah road constructed at Rs 1.46 crore were completed under the Palle Panduga initiative, while gravel farm-to-market (donka) roads spanning 3 kilometres were laid across P. Rayavaram and B. Pratipadu as part of works.