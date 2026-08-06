Ensure smooth conduct of Godavari Pushkarams: CS Sai Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad has directed officials to begin extensive preparations for the Godavari Pushkarams 2027.

He emphasised the need for effective crowd management, public awareness and coordinated planning to ensure the smooth conduct of the mega religious event.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to create awareness among devotees that taking a holy dip at any designated bathing ghat along the Godavari river during the Pushkarams carries equal spiritual significance.

Sai Prasad asked the officials to highlight the spiritual importance of the river fete through a communication campaign built around the message “Snanam, Danam, Pitru Tarpanam” (Holy Bath, Charity and Offerings to Ancestors).

He said the campaign should encourage devotees from across India and abroad to participate in the Pushkarams.

The Chief Secretary directed all the departments to prepare ghat-wise crowd management plans, establish advisory counters at every bathing ghat and install clear signboards indicating walking distance from parking area and vehicle drop-off point.

He also instructed the officials to undertake widespread publicity through newspapers and other media to educate devotees about the arrangements and promote orderly pilgrim movement.

He further asked officials to consult heads of religious institutions, pontiffs, spiritual leaders and noted discourse speakers and incorporate their suggestions into the Pushkarams communication and management plan.

Sai Prasad said special attention should be given to regulating the crowd as a large number of pilgrims are expected to arrive by road and rail during the festival.