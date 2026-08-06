FutureNow Centre of IBM comes up in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Global technology company IBM on Wednesday opened its new IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Officially inaugurated by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the centre will work on projects involving AI, hybrid cloud, software engineering, data and analytics, cybersecurity and enterprise transformation. It will also support AI-based cloud transformation, platform engineering, service integration, quality engineering and user experience services.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the centre would strengthen Visakhapatnam’s position as an emerging technology destination and create opportunities for skilled professionals in the State. He said the government was working to attract technology investments while developing a workforce capable of participating in the global digital economy.

“We welcome IBM’s continued commitment to Andhra Pradesh and look forward to working together to make Vizag one of India’s leading destinations for AI and digital transformation,” he stated.

IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel opined that India has an opportunity to expand its role in the digital economy by combining its talent and technology capabilities. He stated that the Visakhapatnam centre would support clients in adopting AI and other emerging technologies while strengthening India’s role in global technology delivery.

Usha Srikanth, Managing Partner of IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre, India, said Visakhapatnam’s growing pool of digital talent, educational institutions and technology ecosystem made it suitable for supporting global client projects. “The centre would combine IBM’s technology expertise with local talent,” she added. IBM Consulting now operates FutureNow Centres in 15 locations in India.