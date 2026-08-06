Micro-level planning must for balanced growth: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to evolve micro-level plans for comprehensive development of Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), ensuring that no area or sector within the region is left behind. He emphasised that the development strategy should promote balanced and holistic growth across the entire region.

Reviewing the VER development plans at his camp office in Undavalli on Wednesday, he said from Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam to the Akhanda Godavari project in Rajamahendravaram, every region and every sector should be developed to attract investments.

“Experience zones should also be created wherever required. All projects should be integrated to ensure the region’s overall progress. The Visakhapatnam Bay City project will play a pivotal role in the VER. Large-scale urban development should take place through this project by converging funds from various schemes. Greater efforts should also be made to secure Central funding. The six Urban Development Authorities within the VER should witness remarkable transformation. This project should be leveraged to create world-class infrastructure across the VER,” he said.

The officials informed him that the VER has the potential to attract investments worth `9.5 lakh crore, including Rs 5.3 lakh crore from the private sector, while government investment of Rs 3.5-4 lakh crore would also be required. They highlighted that major projects such as the Google AI Data Centre and the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant have already positioned Visakhapatnam and North Andhra as emerging investment destinations.

They further explained that Visakhapatnam already possesses a strong ecosystem for IT and data centres, and that the VER development plan has been designed accordingly, with the Bay City serving as the anchor project.