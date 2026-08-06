PV Sindhu launches Multi-Sport Excellence Centre in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two-time Olympic medallist and badminton player PV Sindhu, along with Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday laid foundation stone for the expanded vision of the PV Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, a non-profit initiative aimed at providing young athletes with access to sports training, education and scientific support under one campus.

The project, which was initially conceived as a badminton academy, has since been expanded into a multi-sport and education centre.

The foundation stone for the project was laid earlier in 2024, and another foundation ceremony was held on Wednesday as the institution’s expanded vision was formally presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu explained that the project had evolved since the initial plans.

“Discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also encouraged me and my husband, Venkata Datta Sai, to look at the project as a long-term institution that could support athletes and students for several generations, rather than limiting it to a badminton academy.

Construction of the centre is already underway, with the basement and substructure completed and the superstructure currently taking shape. The facility is expected to be completed by May 2028, when it is planned to receive its first batch of athletes and students,” she noted.

The proposed centre will cover nearly two lakh square feet and bring together seven sporting disciplines along with high-performance coaching and support services.

These will include sports science, recovery and rehabilitation, nutrition, strength and conditioning, talent identification and academic support.

The campus will have specialised badminton facilities, a 25-metre competition swimming pool and a 25-metre shooting range, which the organisers described as the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.