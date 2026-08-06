Registration mandatory for all private Ayush establishments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move to eliminate quackery and guarantee quality healthcare, the Andhra Pradesh government has released draft regulations making registration mandatory for all private Ayush medical establishments, ranging from single-doctor clinics to multi-speciality hospitals with over 200 beds.
The Andhra Pradesh Ayush Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Rules-2026 were framed after a two-month exercise following the amendment to the AP Private Medical Care Establishments Act-2002 via Gazette Notification No. 18/2026 issued on April 10.
Following a comprehensive review with Ayush Department officials, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed authorities to upload the draft rules onto the official website (ayush.ap.gov.in) for a two-week public consultation to gather feedback from doctors, experts, and the general public before finalisation.
Under the proposed rules, all private Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Yoga-Naturopathy clinics, polyclinics, nursing homes, hospitals, and diagnostic centres will be classified into seven categories based on bed capacity and scope of services.
Applications must be submitted through a dedicated Clinical Establishment Online Portal, which will issue an immediate provisional registration valid for 90 days.
Within 10 days of application, a two-member team of medical experts will inspect the facilities—evaluating physical infrastructure, diagnostic equipment, staffing, sanitation, and biomedical waste disposal—before granting a permanent registration valid for five years.
The draft also proposes auto-renewal if renewal applications are not decided upon within three months, while setting up a State Appellate Board under the Health Secretary to handle appeals against registration rejections or cancellations.
To ensure transparency and protect patient rights, all Ayush establishments will be required to publicly display tariff lists for treatments and services in both Telugu and English at their reception areas, alongside doctor registration and other details.
The proposed registration fees range from Rs 3,000 for single-doctor clinics to Rs 50,000 for large hospitals with over 200 beds, with strict penalties—including a 50 per cent fine on registration fees, operational suspension, or permanent cancellation—for non-compliance or employing unqualified practitioners.
Ayush Director Ronanki Gopalakrishna stated that stakeholders can submit their suggestions, feedback, and objections via the portal or by emailing commr-apayush@ap.gov.in over the next fortnight.