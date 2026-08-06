Registration mandatory for all private Ayush establishments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move to eliminate quackery and guarantee quality healthcare, the Andhra Pradesh government has released draft regulations making registration mandatory for all private Ayush medical establishments, ranging from single-doctor clinics to multi-speciality hospitals with over 200 beds.

The Andhra Pradesh Ayush Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Rules-2026 were framed after a two-month exercise following the amendment to the AP Private Medical Care Establishments Act-2002 via Gazette Notification No. 18/2026 issued on April 10.

Following a comprehensive review with Ayush Department officials, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed authorities to upload the draft rules onto the official website (ayush.ap.gov.in) for a two-week public consultation to gather feedback from doctors, experts, and the general public before finalisation.

Under the proposed rules, all private Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Yoga-Naturopathy clinics, polyclinics, nursing homes, hospitals, and diagnostic centres will be classified into seven categories based on bed capacity and scope of services.

Applications must be submitted through a dedicated Clinical Establishment Online Portal, which will issue an immediate provisional registration valid for 90 days.

Within 10 days of application, a two-member team of medical experts will inspect the facilities—evaluating physical infrastructure, diagnostic equipment, staffing, sanitation, and biomedical waste disposal—before granting a permanent registration valid for five years.

The draft also proposes auto-renewal if renewal applications are not decided upon within three months, while setting up a State Appellate Board under the Health Secretary to handle appeals against registration rejections or cancellations.