Rs 137.98 crore released for salaries of SSA teachers in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has released `137.98 crore towards the payment of June and July salaries for teachers, contractual and outsourcing staff and personnel working under various cadres of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The funds include allocations towards DIET charges, said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He stated that following the completion of the fund release process by both the Central and State governments, the pending salaries for the two months, along with the applicable allowances, have been released. The Project Director instructed officials to ensure that the released funds are credited to the respective employees’ bank accounts without delay.