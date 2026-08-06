Sriharikota loses 0.68 sq km to coastal erosion

VISAKHAPATNAM: The northern part of Sriharikota Island, home to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), has lost about 0.68 sq km of beach area to coastal erosion between 1965 and 2018, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The information was provided by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh in response to a Lok Sabha question on coastal erosion at Sriharikota on Wednesday.

The assessment was carried out by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry through satellite-based shoreline analysis, field investigations and numerical modelling. The study found that the northern part of the island has been experiencing coastal erosion over the past two decades.

Based on its assessment, the NCCR recommended shoreline protection measures, including longitudinal and transitional groynes, and prepared a Detailed Project Report for Space Centre.

The ministry noted that the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, under the Department of Space, has obtained clearances under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) framework and from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for construction of the protection structures.

It added that the assessment and proposed measures are aimed at addressing shoreline changes along the northern part of island and protecting the area around space centre from further coastal erosion.