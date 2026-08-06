Srisailam reservoir water to meet Andhra's Rayalaseema drinking needs

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday announced that the state government will release Srisailam reservoir waters exclusively to meet drinking water needs in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

In an official press note issued from Amaravati, the Minister stated that top priority is being accorded to drinking water security across Andhra Pradesh in light of prevailing El Niño conditions.

Under the immediate allocation schedule, 13 TMC has been earmarked for drinking water reservoirs under the Handri-Neeva system, 10 TMC for reservoirs fed by Pothireddypadu, 10 TMC for Chennai city’s drinking water supply via the Telugu Ganga project, and 32 TMC for drinking needs under the Nagarjuna Sagar Right and Left Main Canals.

He clarified that out of the state’s 63 per cent share in Krishna river waters, first preference will strictly be given to drinking requirements, with water discharges from Srisailam into the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator canal systems set to begin on Thursday.