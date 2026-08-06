Two weavers from Andhra among 22 National Handloom Awardees

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two handloom weavers from Andhra Pradesh will be among the 22 awardees who will receive the prestigious Handloom Awards from the President of India during the National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 7.

The Andhra Pradesh awardees include Murakala Nataraju of Alikam in Srikakulam district, who has been recognised for his work in weaving cotton, tussar, half-and-half and Jamdani sarees, and N Venkateswara Rao of Andhra Pradesh Marketing of Handloom Products, Venkatagiri, in Tirupati district. Nataraju, associated with Alikam Colony in Alikam, has been recognised for his contribution to the handloom sector, and traditional weaving practices.

The second awardee, Venkateswara Rao, represents AP Marketing of Handloom Products at Moola Sali Street, Venkatagiri, a town known for its weaving tradition.

The awards will be presented during the National Handloom Day celebrations in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, senior officials, representatives of the handloom industry, master weavers, designers, exporters and artisans.

A total of 22 awardees, including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and 19 National Handloom Awardees, will be honoured this year for their contributions to handlooms.