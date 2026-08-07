Andhra Cabinet gives nod to withdrawal of Disha Bill, 2019

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday, approved a series of major policy decisions, including the withdrawal of the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019, a new Pedestrian Safety and Universal Accessibility Policy, 2026, and extension of electricity tariff subsidies for aquaculture farmers.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy informed that the Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the AP Disha Bill - Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill, which had been sent to the President for assent, was reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which sought clarifications on several provisions, and advised the State to withdraw the existing legislation, and submit a revised Bill incorporating the Centre’s recommendations.

The State government noted that the enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which came into force on July 1, 2024, had already strengthened legal provisions relating to crimes against women. Based on the recommendations of the DGP and the Law Department, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the Disha Bill.

The AP Pedestrian Safety and Universal Accessibility Policy, 2026 seeks to eliminate pedestrian fatalities by adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards unsafe road conditions, removing encroachments from footpaths, which was approved by the Cabinet.