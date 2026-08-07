Andhra Cabinet gives nod to withdrawal of Disha Bill, 2019

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday, approved a series of major policy decisions, including the withdrawal of the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019, a new Pedestrian Safety and Universal Accessibility Policy, 2026, and extension of electricity tariff subsidies for aquaculture farmers.
Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy informed that the Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the AP Disha Bill - Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The Bill, which had been sent to the President for assent, was reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which sought clarifications on several provisions, and advised the State to withdraw the existing legislation, and submit a revised Bill incorporating the Centre’s recommendations.
The State government noted that the enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which came into force on July 1, 2024, had already strengthened legal provisions relating to crimes against women. Based on the recommendations of the DGP and the Law Department, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the Disha Bill.
The AP Pedestrian Safety and Universal Accessibility Policy, 2026 seeks to eliminate pedestrian fatalities by adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards unsafe road conditions, removing encroachments from footpaths, which was approved by the Cabinet.
Nod for Twin Towers, PPP policy, aqua power subsidy
It also approved the extension of the electricity tariff subsidy of Rs 1.50 per unit for aquaculture farms with effect from June 1, 2026. Aquaculture farmers across the State are expected to get a total electricity tariff subsidy of Rs 1,150 crore.
The Cabinet okayed the Andhra Pradesh Public-Private Partnership Policy-2026 to facilitate investments in transport, logistics, ports, airports, urban infrastructure, healthcare, education, renewable energy and tourism. The State currently has PPP projects valued at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, backed by a Rs 1,500-crore Viability Gap Funding provision, and a new Bridge Fund for long-term infrastructure projects.
It okayed the Rs 1,002.49 crore proposal for the construction of the Quantum Valley Twin Towers, and allotment of the project to Larsen & Toubro. It also approved additional funds for the designs of the new Assembly and High Court complexes, endorsed the recommendations of the Group of Ministers on Amaravati land allotments, and cleared fresh tenders for the landmark Amaravati Eye project.
Parthasarathy said the government had taken several policy and administrative decisions aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, attracting investments, strengthening public services and improving governance.
The Cabinet authorised the Managing Director of Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (AGICL) to finalise the L1 bidder for the construction of the T1 and T2 Twin Office Towers on either side of the proposed Quantum Computing Centre in the Amaravati Quantum Valley Tech Park. The project will be executed under a Design-and-Build lump sum contract in accordance with EDGE Advanced Certification standards.
It also approved a revised administrative sanction of Rs 206.59 crore, including GST, towards expanded consultancy services for the new High Court and Legislative Assembly buildings.
The increase was necessitated due to the expansion of the High Court from 40 to 52 court halls, additional built-up area, and the appreciation of the British Pound, affecting consultancy costs.
The Cabinet ratified APCRDA’s decision to obtain a Rs 300-crore loan to pay annuities to Amaravati farmers during 2026-27. It also approved payment of Rs 122.20 crore to the Endowments Department to settle disputes relating to temple inam lands under the second phase of the land pooling scheme, and cleared implementation of a Land Pooling Scheme covering 2,344.12 acres at Mothadaka village for the proposed Errupalem-Namburu broad gauge railway line and Inner Ring Road.
The Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the 28th Group of Ministers meeting on land allotments, including land for the Geological Survey of India headquarters, modification of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s staff quarters allotment, changes in APIIC Convention Centre land allocation and transfer of land linked to the APIIC-HUDCO joint venture.
The Cabinet gave its nod for the redevelopment of the Velampeta slum in Ward No. 35 of GVMC Zone-IV under the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) programme through the Design, Build, Finance and Transfer (DBFT) model.