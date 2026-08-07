Andhra Pradesh: Lepakshi rolls out QR code system

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (Lepakshi) has introduced a QR code‑based identification system for handicraft products, following directions from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The move aims to boost global recognition of AP’s handicrafts while ensuring artisans receive due credit.

The proposal was made during the recent Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Festival, where Pawan Kalyan suggested assigning a unique QR code to each item. Lepakshi rolled out the system within a month. By scanning the code, buyers can access details including the product’s history, cultural significance, artisan’s name, raw materials, production time, dimensions, and whether it carries a GI tag or falls under the One District One Product initiative.

In the first phase, QR profiles have been created for eight iconic handicrafts, including the Bobbili Veena, Kalamkari paintings, and Savara Tribal Paintings. The system is expected to curb counterfeits, strengthen market identity, and improve artisans’ income opportunities.