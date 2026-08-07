Andhra Pradesh progresses under Smart Cities Mission

NELLORE: Under Smart Cities Mission, Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam have collectively executed 280 projects Rs 6,589 crore with 249 projects valued at Rs 5,739 crore have been completed by March.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ report, Tirupati has undertaken the highest number of projects with 104 projects costing Rs 2,083 crore. So far, 92 projects worth Rs 1,649 crore have been completed, making it one of the leading Smart Cities in the State in terms of project execution.

Kakinada with 92 projects involves an investment of Rs 1,908 crore. The city has completed 80 projects worth Rs 1,731 crore.