Andhra Pradesh: Rs 54,479-cr push for railway projects in two months

VISAKHAPATNAM: The newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) has moved ahead with Rs 54,479 crore worth of new line and multi-tracking projects in its first two months of operations, while laying the groundwork for a new railway zone focused on safety, capacity augmentation and passenger services.

SCoR, which became operational on June 1, is currently executing five new railway line projects and 24 multi-tracking works involving the investment. Projects worth another Rs 70,865 crore are in the pipeline, General Manager Sandeep Mathur said, addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The zone has also taken up the construction of more than 300 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges, aimed at improving safety and connectivity.

Mathur said establishing the new zone involved creating its administrative and operational systems almost from scratch, including infrastructure, manpower deployment, financial arrangements, budget allocation, redistribution of projects and operational procedures.

“Safety has been accorded the highest priority since the inception of the zone,” he stated.

The zone, spread across 3,532 route km and 6,455 track km, comprises four divisions and oversees seven loco sheds, three workshops, seven coaching depots, four freight depots and four major ports.

Senior officials have inspected nearly 1,700 route km and 3,000 track km during the first two months to review infrastructure, assess public requirements and strengthen safety standards.