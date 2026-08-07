APSCHE unveils patent drive for universities

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Acharya Nagarjuna University, inaugurated a two-day workshop on “Build AP through Research, Innovation, Patents, Products and Startups” on Thursday.

The programme aims to transform higher education institutions by fostering innovation, strengthening intellectual property creation and promoting research commercialisation. Inaugurating the workshop, APSCHE Chairman Prof. K Madhu Murthy urged universities to shift from publications to patents, research papers to products, and labs to startups, stressing that innovation is essential for economic growth and global competitiveness.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Gangadhara Rao called for building an innovation ecosystem to make universities engines of growth. Prof. Murthy highlighted India’s rising R&D investment and patent filings, noting Andhra Pradesh’s potential to become a leading innovation-driven state through strong university-industry partnerships.

A key highlight was the launch of “Mission 100 Patents Per University Per Year,” encouraging each university to file at least 100 patents annually and autonomous colleges to target 20.