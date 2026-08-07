Bharathi Cement moves Andhra Pradesh HC over blockade of operations

VIJAYAWADA: Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited (BCCPL) has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court alleging that its mining and cement plant operations are being obstructed and seeking directions to the police to ensure protection and restore normal business activities.

In its petition, the company, represented by its authorised signatory and Director G Balaji, alleged that a group of persons had been preventing limestone mining and disrupting production for the past three days. The petition claimed that despite repeated complaints, the police failed to register a case or take action against those allegedly blocking access to the company’s premises. It sought directions to remove the alleged obstructions, provide police protection and enable the company to continue its lawful operations.

According to the petition, the dispute began after 10 contract workers employed through a manpower contractor were suspended earlier this year for alleged indiscipline during a company sports event. The company stated that it had obtained an interim injunction from a civil court restraining the suspended workers and their supporters from interfering with factory operations.