CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch ‘Netanna Sevalo’ today

VIJAYAWADA: In another major step towards welfare of weavers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch Netanna Sevalo scheme in Chirala Assembly constituency on Friday marking the 12th National Handloom Day. Under the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to every eligible handloom family. A total of Rs 179 crore will be disbursed to 71,536 handloom families.

Apart from the newly launched Netanna Sevalo scheme, the government has been implementing several initiatives for the welfare of the handloom sector. Handloom families are being provided 200 units of free electricity per month, while powerloom units receive 500 units of free electricity. This initiative benefits 62,541 handloom families and 10,032 powerloom units, with an annual expenditure of Rs 150 crore.

The government is also spending Rs 420 crore annually to provide a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to 85,000 handloom weavers aged 50 years and above. Additionally, Rs 79 crore has been extended as cash credit to 109 Primary Handloom Cooperative Societies.

In addition, the government is also developing a special infrastructure project at Uppada, a Handloom Park at Mangalagiri and a Handloom and Handicrafts Museum at Shakamuru in Amaravati. Further, a sustainable textile recycling unit with an investment of Rs 4,200 crore is being established in Visakhapatnam.