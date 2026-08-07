CPM demand: Delink women’s quota from delimitation

VIJAYAWADA: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu on Thursday urged the Union government to delink the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill from the delimitation exercise, stating that Opposition parties were prepared to support the legislation if it was introduced independently.

Addressing a press conference Vijayawada along with CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, Raghavulu alleged that the BJP was attempting to create the impression that Opposition parties were obstructing the Women’s Reservation Bill by linking it with the delimitation proposal.

He said both the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill were likely to be taken up during the ongoing Parliament session and urged the Centre to introduce them as separate legislations. “If the Women’s Reservation Bill is brought independently, all Opposition parties are ready to support and pass it,” he said.