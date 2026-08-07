Jagan creating political unrest during his public visits, says Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the TDP led NDA coalition government is committed to development and good governance, Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha accused YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of creating political unrest during his public visits under the guise of expressing solidarity with affected groups.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday, Anitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, despite being over 75 years old, continues to work nearly 18 hours a day to attract investments, industries and employment opportunities for the State. She added that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh were also working towards the state’s development and economic growth.

The Home Minister said the opposition has every democratic right to stage protests, but no one has the right to disturb public order or obstruct police from performing their duties. She questioned why Jagan’s visits to farmers and other affected groups were repeatedly followed by incidents of tension and violence, referring to recent programmes involving chilli, tobacco and mango farmers.

Anitha also highlighted the government’s campaign against ganja and narcotics through the EAGLE enforcement system, stating that protecting youth from drug abuse remained a top priority. She urged political leaders not to glorify individuals facing criminal allegations.

Rejecting allegations of ‘Red Book Constitution,’ Anitha asserted that the state was being governed strictly under the Constitution of India and that the law applies equally to both ruling and opposition leaders. She said the government remained focused on development, welfare, law and order, women’s safety, investment and employment generation, while ensuring peace across the State.