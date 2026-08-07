Medico injured in hit-and-run in Rajamahendravaram, two engineering students held

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A medico sustained critical head injuries when a car allegedly driven by an inebriated youth hit her two-wheeler at a multiplex in the city on August 3. However, the incident came to light on Thursday.

Prakash Nagar CI Bajilal said Priyanka, the victim who is an MD student, went to watch a movie at Prasads Multiplex. Suravarapu Dusvant (24) and Desabhatula Andrew Joseph (23) also went to the multiplex in a car after consuming liquor. Security personnel prevented them from entering the multiplex, and the duo left the place.

Their car allegedly rammed Priyanka’s Scooty, while she was returning to her hostel along with her friend after watching the movie. The duo, who are said to be engineering students, fled the scene after the mishap. The injured Priyanka, who was admitted to a local hospital, was later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment.

Police took the duo into custody. A case was registered.