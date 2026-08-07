Moscow pact to drive Vizag’s smart transport

VISAKHAPATNAM: From AI-powered traffic monitoring and electric public transport to digital civic services and sustainable urban planning, Visakhapatnam is taking up a series of initiatives aimed at improving mobility, public services and city infrastructure. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Government of Moscow is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices in urban development.
The MoC was signed during the 5th International Transport Summit held in Moscow to promote cooperation in areas including Smart Mobility, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), electric mobility, traffic management and digital transformation. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices between the two cities in developing modern urban solutions.
Several projects being implemented and planned by GVMC are aligned with the areas covered under the agreement. One of the major initiatives is Project SARTHI, an Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Traffic Management System being implemented by GVMC in coordination with the Visakhapatnam City Police. The system uses technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and Red-Light Violation Detection (RLVD) to monitor traffic violations, improve road safety and support vehicle tracking.
The pilot project has been implemented at select locations, including Sampath Vinayaka Temple Junction, Urvashi Junction, RTC Complex in Dwarakanagar, R&B Junction, Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk Junction, Simhachalam RTC Complex, Endada Junction, VIMS Hospital and Old Dairy Farm.
GVMC is also assessing the feasibility of introducing an Electric Rapid Transit (e-RT) system between Pendurthi Junction and Convent Junction along the existing Bus Rapid Transit System corridor. The proposed system will use high-capacity electric buses operating on dedicated lanes to improve public transport and reduce congestion.
The civic body is also preparing plans to develop major junctions, including Satyam Junction, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka Srinagar Junction, Endada, Old Goshala and Adavivaram, into signal-free intersections. The proposals include road widening, service roads, U-turns, improved traffic circulation and pedestrian safety measures.
Technology-based initiatives are also being extended to civic services. GVMC has introduced an online system for issuing birth and death certificates, allowing residents to apply through the civic body’s website without visiting offices. Officials have been instructed to issue certificates within seven days after verification of complete applications.
As part of the Green Vizag-Healthy Vizag initiative, GVMC has announced cycling tracks, a heritage walking track and 60 theme parks across the city. The projects include walking tracks, open gyms, children’s play areas, solar lighting and rainwater harvesting facilities.
Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat presented the city’s development vision and urban initiatives before international delegates at the summit. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said the cooperation agreement marks the beginning of opportunities to adopt global technologies in Visakhapatnam.
Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov said the partnership with India, particularly Visakhapatnam, would strengthen cooperation in areas such as knowledge exchange, electric mobility, Intelligent Transport Systems, traffic management and industrial collaboration.