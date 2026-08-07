Moscow pact to drive Vizag’s smart transport

VISAKHAPATNAM: From AI-powered traffic monitoring and electric public transport to digital civic services and sustainable urban planning, Visakhapatnam is taking up a series of initiatives aimed at improving mobility, public services and city infrastructure. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Government of Moscow is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices in urban development.

The MoC was signed during the 5th International Transport Summit held in Moscow to promote cooperation in areas including Smart Mobility, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), electric mobility, traffic management and digital transformation. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices between the two cities in developing modern urban solutions.

Several projects being implemented and planned by GVMC are aligned with the areas covered under the agreement. One of the major initiatives is Project SARTHI, an Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Traffic Management System being implemented by GVMC in coordination with the Visakhapatnam City Police. The system uses technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and Red-Light Violation Detection (RLVD) to monitor traffic violations, improve road safety and support vehicle tracking.

The pilot project has been implemented at select locations, including Sampath Vinayaka Temple Junction, Urvashi Junction, RTC Complex in Dwarakanagar, R&B Junction, Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk Junction, Simhachalam RTC Complex, Endada Junction, VIMS Hospital and Old Dairy Farm.