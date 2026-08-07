SCoR to roll out 100-km Kavach for train safety in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR), which currently has no commissioned section equipped with Kavach, is targeting the rollout of the indigenous automatic train protection system on nearly 100 km of its High Density Network (HDN) routes by December 2026, marking its first major step towards technology-led safety enhancement.

Kavach is designed to automatically apply the brakes if a train exceeds the permitted speed or if the system detects a situation that could lead to a collision.

Its deployment is part of the Railways’ broader effort to strengthen train safety through technology, particularly on busy routes.

No section of the newly created zone has been commissioned with Kavach so far. However, the Signal and Telecommunication wing of SCoR has set a target of completing the first 100-km stretch before December, with priority being given to HDN routes.

“The Vijayawada Division will have the first section to be covered under the programme, followed by a section in the Visakhapatnam Division. The zone plans to expand the Kavach network by another 400 km in the subsequent phase. Around 100 locomotives in the zone have already been fitted with Kavach, providing the rolling-stock base for the phased rollout,” said, SCoR General Manager Sandeep Mathur.