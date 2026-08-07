TDP, YSRCP clash at relay fast camp in Mutyalampadu

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed at Mutyalampadu under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits on Thursday after TDP and YSRCP workers clashed during a relay hunger strike demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the DSC‑2025 teacher recruitment process.

The protest was led by former Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and YSRCP leaders. TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao later arrived with supporters, objecting to the strike, alleging it was held without police permission and accusing YSRCP leaders of using abusive language against HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Tensions escalated when TDP workers tried to dismantle the protest tent, leading to heated arguments and a scuffle. Police intervened, deployed additional forces, and detained Vishnu, saying the strike lacked permission. His detention triggered protests from YSRCP workers, who accused police of siding with TDP.

Vishnu told reporters the police acted on TDP’s directions and accused Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of creating unrest. Police denied the allegations, saying the situation was brought under control and security maintained.