Three North Andhra dams lose 1 TMC annually

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three reservoirs in the north Andhra including Meghadrigedda, Raiwada and Tatipudi reservoirs together lose nearly 1 TMC of water every year through evaporation and seepage, with Raiwada accounting for the largest share, according to data furnished by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Centre.

The three reservoirs together lose 0.769 TMC through evaporation and another 0.278 TMC through seepage, taking the total annual loss to 1.047 TMC, according to a reply given by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Raiwada records the highest losses, with 0.53 TMC through evaporation and 0.16 TMC through seepage, followed by Tatipudi with 0.157 TMC and 0.094 TMC respectively. Meghadrigedda has an annual evaporation loss of 0.082 TMC and seepage loss of 0.024 TMC. The figures assume significance as the three reservoirs form an important part of the region’s water infrastructure, particularly Meghadrigedda, which is a major source of drinking water for Visakhapatnam.

The Centre, meanwhile, informed the Lok Sabha that no spillway repairs, structural rehabilitation or other rehabilitation works have been undertaken at Meghadrigedda, Raiwada or Tatipudi reservoirs, according to information.