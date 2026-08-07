Tiger shot & limbs severed: Andhra Forest Department officials

ONGOLE: The 5-member high-level inquiry committee formed to study the suspicious deaths of Tigers in the Nallamala- NSTR forest areas headed by P Mallikarjuna Rao, adviser to the AP Forest Department visited the NSTR- Giddaluru division on Wednesday and inspected the Tettumadugu area where an adult tiger carcass was reportedly found in suspicious conditions after about 10 days of its death.

The team inquired with NSTR-Giddaluru officials about the investigation progress and other related issues.

Further, the team went to various localities around the place where the tiger’s body was found and spoke to the villagers regarding its claws and also other wild animal poaching activities in the area.

They took statements from the concerned forest department staff regarding the incident.

The forest officials explained to the Committee that they booked 7 accused and seized 7 claws along with pieces of tiger’s limb bones, one axe and a country-made gun used to kill the big cat.