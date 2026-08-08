Amaravati Pickleball League begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy inaugurated the Amaravati Pickleball League (AMPL) in Vijayawada on Friday, marking the first edition of the league in Andhra Pradesh. The inaugural programme was attended by Vijayawada MLA Gadde Ramamohan Naidu, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Ravi Naidu and Tollywood actor Sushanth.

The league is being held at Nitro Pickleball and Café from August 7 to 9. The minister said the event would be a milestone in promoting pickleball and developing the sport in the State. He added that the government is committed to encouraging new sporting disciplines and creating opportunities for youth participation.

Ramprasad Reddy said the league would also help take the name of Amaravati to different parts of the country through a sporting platform. Organisers expressed hope that the event would contribute to pickleball’s growing popularity in Andhra Pradesh.