Andhra accounts for major share in US medicine exports

VIJAYAWADA: Gregory Smith, Country Director of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) India Office, observed that every inspection, laboratory test and regulatory decision taken at pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities has a direct bearing on patients’ health.

He stressed the need to strengthen scientific practices, international cooperation and quality inspection systems to safeguard public health.

Addressing a workshop on “Assurance of Quality Medicines - Scientific Approach to Regulation, Standards and Inspections” organised in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh Drugs Control Administration (AP DCA) in collaboration with the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and the All India Drugs Control Officers Confederation (AIDCOC), Smith said more than half of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities overseen by the US FDA are located outside the United States, with India being one of its most important partners.

He said Andhra Pradesh plays a significant role in the manufacture of medicines exported to the US. The State has 119 US FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, which he described as evidence of Andhra Pradesh’s strong presence and capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector.