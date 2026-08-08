Andhra launches next phase of green urban campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh launched the next phase of its green urban agenda at the 2nd IGBC Green Andhra Summit 2026, combining financial incentives, AI-enabled planning approvals, regulatory simplification and performance-based certification to advance the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, MA&UD, said the State was moving from fragmented schemes to system-based urban transformation covering planned development, digital governance and green infrastructure. He urged that sustainability become the ‘new normal’, extending beyond premium projects to affordable housing, schools, hospitals, industries and townships. He noted green buildings could deliver 20–30% energy savings and 30–50% water savings.

A major policy announcement widened green-building incentives. Under Memo No.2815733/M2/2025 dated August 6, 2026, the Government will grant Development Charge discounts of 5% for Silver, 10% for Gold and 15% for Platinum-rated buildings under IGBC, LEED India, GRIHA and EDGE. Concessions will be given at the permission stage on pre-certification and verified at occupancy, with penalties for non-compliance.

Minister Ponguru Narayana, in a video message, said economic growth and environmental stewardship must go together, reiterating Amaravati’s development as a climate-resilient green capital. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju highlighted Amaravati’s IGBC Green Cities Platinum recognition and Net Zero Energy Certification, pledging continued collaboration.

IGBC National Chairman C Shekar Reddy noted India has 20,012 IGBC-registered projects, including 638 in Andhra Pradesh covering 627.58 million sq. ft, with 300 certified. The Summit also released the ‘Guide for Green Buildings in Andhra Pradesh’ and registered more than 40 new projects covering 1 crore sq. ft under IGBC Green Crusaders.