Andhra Pradesh clears Velampeta slum redevelopment project under VER programme

The government has permitted a 3-metre front and rear setback and a 5-metre side setback, compared with the prescribed requirements for buildings of the proposed height. Parking has also been permitted at around 10% of the total built-up area, against the prescribed 22%.

The government has also approved exemptions from certain fees and charges payable to GVMC, the urban development authority, and the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration. A green-fee exemption has also been proposed for the project.

GVMC has been directed to complete the project within the prescribed timeline and treat it as a pilot project for the redevelopment of other slum areas under the VER programme. The civic body has also been asked to monitor the progress and submit quarterly reports to the government through the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

Before handing over the houses to beneficiaries, GVMC has to finalise a plan for the maintenance of common areas, utilities and the building.

GVMC must comply with fire safety rules under the Andhra Pradesh Fire Safety Act No. 15 of 2026, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and other applicable regulations. It must also obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Airports Authority of India before starting construction due to the proposed height of the building.

The government has also directed the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to prepare a draft policy for slum redevelopment and middle-class housing in consultation with the stakeholder departments.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said the civic body is committed to implementing the project with quality, transparency and within the prescribed timeline.

“Besides providing modern housing, the project will ensure drinking water supply, sanitation, electricity, internal roads and community amenities, transforming Velampeta into a model residential neighbourhood,” he said.