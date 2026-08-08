Andhra Pradesh HC seeks police report on cement plant row

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the police to place before it complete details of the alleged obstruction of mining and plant operations of Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited by a group of persons allegedly backed by the ruling party.

Justice Kuncham Maheswara Rao issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by Bharathi Cements seeking directions to the police to register a case on its complaint and provide protection to its operations. The court observed that the police have a constitutional responsibility to discharge their duties in accordance with law. The company’s authorised representative and director, G Balaji, alleged that the police had failed to act despite complaints that the company’s plant and mining activities were being obstructed.

Senior counsel C.V. Mohan Reddy, appearing for Bharathi Cements, submitted that some persons removed by a contractor for indiscipline had joined others and were allegedly attempting to disrupt the company’s operations and stop production. He said the protesters had blocked roads leading to the plant, severely affecting movement, while the police had failed to intervene despite complaints.