Andhra to procure 1,600 MW of coal-based thermal power

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to procure 1,600 MW of coal-based thermal power to meet the State’s rising electricity demand, and strengthen long-term energy security.

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has granted in-principle approval to the State’s power distribution companies to initiate a competitive bidding process for the power procurement. Power will be procured through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003, using the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate model.

The bidding process will be based on the standard Request for Qualification, Request for Proposal and Power Supply Agreement notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The proposed procurement provides a significant opportunity to power developers seeking long-term supply contracts in AP, where electricity consumption and peak demand are projected to increase substantially over the coming decade.

The 1,600 MW procurement forms the first phase of AP’s long-term thermal capacity addition programme. The Central Electricity Authority’s Resource Adequacy Plan for AP has recommended the phased addition of 5,588 MW of thermal power generation capacity by 2035-36. Of this, 1,600 MW is proposed to be procured in the first phase to address the State’s projected increase in electricity demand and peak load.