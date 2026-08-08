CM Naidu seeks strict action after drunk-driving hit-and-run injures two medicos

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing deep concern over the hit-and-run incident in Rajamahendravaram in which two young medical students were seriously injured, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure strict legal action on the accused.

The Chief Minister personally enquired about the health condition of the injured medicos, Priyanka and Umesh.

The Chief Minister sought a detailed report from officials, who informed him that the victims were allegedly hit by a car driven by two persons under the influence of alcohol, who fled the scene after the collision.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the accused had been arrested. Naidu directed the police to ensure that the perpetrators receive exemplary punishment and made it clear that there should be zero tolerance for such reckless and irresponsible behaviour. He also instructed officials to closely monitor Priyanka’s health condition and ensure that both injured students receive the best possible medical treatment without any delay. Emphasising that justice must be delivered swiftly, the Chief Minister said those responsible for endangering innocent lives should not be spared under any circumstances.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep concern over the incident in Rajamahendravaram in which two medical students were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for the accident, particularly the persons who allegedly drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and caused the mishap.

Pawan Kalyan spoke to the Eluru Range DIG and instructed him to treat the incident seriously and ensure that appropriate action was taken against the accused.

He also enquired about the health condition of the injured medical students.