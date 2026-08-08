Crime surge raises law-and-order concerns in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A series of murders, violent assaults and drunk-driving incidents over the past few weeks has raised concerns over law and order in Rajamahendravaram, with residents demanding stronger policing and round-the-clock surveillance.
On July 28, rowdy-sheeter Ganesh was allegedly murdered by three acquaintances near Dukkaladoddi in Innespeta following a dispute over the illegal sale of gutka. Police said old rivalries and alcohol consumption led to the attack.
On August 5, auto-rickshaw driver Bujjibabu of Gorakshanapeta was allegedly hacked to death by two men seeking revenge over an earlier dispute.
Days earlier, on August 3, two allegedly intoxicated youths rammed their car into two postgraduate medical students near Prasad Aditya Mall. One of the victims, Priyanka, was declared brain-dead. Earlier this year, a speeding car killed a daily-wage worker near the RTC Complex.
Residents said late-night disturbances involving drunken youths and rowdy-sheeters had become common in Innespeta, Dukkaladoddi, Alcott Gardens, Gorakshanapeta, Annapurnammapeta, Kotilingalapeta, Quarry Centre and Prakash Nagar. They also expressed concern over reduced drone surveillance and inadequate monitoring of known offenders.
Prakash Nagar Circle Inspector Bajirao said the chargesheet in the Priyanka case would be filed soon and that stringent action would be taken against those responsible. East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore said police had been directed not to spare antisocial elements. He added that counselling had been conducted for identified rowdy-sheeters, while day-and-night patrolling and surveillance would be intensified to curb crime and drunk driving.
BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari demanded strict punishment for those responsible for Priyanka’s death and called for stronger action against antisocial elements. Former MP Margani Bharat Ram questioned whether the incident should be treated as culpable homicide rather than a road accident and sought a comprehensive inquiry by the DGP into the investigation, alleging delays in invoking appropriate charges.
He also blamed increasing alcohol abuse and weakening law enforcement for the recent rise in violent crimes.