Crime surge raises law-and-order concerns in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A series of murders, violent assaults and drunk-driving incidents over the past few weeks has raised concerns over law and order in Rajamahendravaram, with residents demanding stronger policing and round-the-clock surveillance.

On July 28, rowdy-sheeter Ganesh was allegedly murdered by three acquaintances near Dukkaladoddi in Innespeta following a dispute over the illegal sale of gutka. Police said old rivalries and alcohol consumption led to the attack.

On August 5, auto-rickshaw driver Bujjibabu of Gorakshanapeta was allegedly hacked to death by two men seeking revenge over an earlier dispute.

Days earlier, on August 3, two allegedly intoxicated youths rammed their car into two postgraduate medical students near Prasad Aditya Mall. One of the victims, Priyanka, was declared brain-dead. Earlier this year, a speeding car killed a daily-wage worker near the RTC Complex.