Early breastfeeding slightly up in Andhra, child diet still poor

VISAKHAPATNAM: As World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7, National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) data has highlighted the progress made in breastfeeding practices in Andhra Pradesh, with more children being breastfed within one hour of birth and more infants receiving exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months compared with NFHS-5.

According to the NFHS-6 (2023-24), 67.2% of children under three years were breastfed within one hour of birth in Andhra Pradesh, compared with 52.0% in NFHS-5 (2019-21). The rate was 66.0% in urban areas and 67.7% in rural areas.

Exclusive breastfeeding among children under six months increased to 69.5% in NFHS-6 from 68.0% in NFHS-5. The latest survey recorded 70.1% in urban areas and 69.2% in rural areas.

The percentage of children under six months who were currently breastfeeding also increased to 96.5% from 93.3%. The figure stood at 96.6% in urban areas and 96.4% in rural areas.

Among children aged 6-8 months, 72.0% received solid or semi-solid food along with breastmilk in NFHS-6, compared with 50.8% in NFHS-5. Rural areas recorded 74.3%, while urban areas recorded 66.4%.

However, adequate diet among children aged 6-23 months remained low. Among breastfeeding children in this age group, 17.0% received an adequate diet in NFHS-6, compared with 8.1% in NFHS-5. Among non-breastfeeding children, the figure increased to 28.2% from 11.4%. The NFHS-6 survey was conducted in Andhra Pradesh between June 28 and December 9, 2023, covering 11,503 households, including 10,418 women and 1,510 men.