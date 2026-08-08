Early breastfeeding slightly up in Andhra, child diet still poor

VISAKHAPATNAM: As World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7, National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) data has highlighted the progress made in breastfeeding practices in Andhra Pradesh, with more children being breastfed within one hour of birth and more infants receiving exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months compared with NFHS-5.
According to the NFHS-6 (2023-24), 67.2% of children under three years were breastfed within one hour of birth in Andhra Pradesh, compared with 52.0% in NFHS-5 (2019-21). The rate was 66.0% in urban areas and 67.7% in rural areas.
Exclusive breastfeeding among children under six months increased to 69.5% in NFHS-6 from 68.0% in NFHS-5. The latest survey recorded 70.1% in urban areas and 69.2% in rural areas.
The percentage of children under six months who were currently breastfeeding also increased to 96.5% from 93.3%. The figure stood at 96.6% in urban areas and 96.4% in rural areas.
Among children aged 6-8 months, 72.0% received solid or semi-solid food along with breastmilk in NFHS-6, compared with 50.8% in NFHS-5. Rural areas recorded 74.3%, while urban areas recorded 66.4%.
However, adequate diet among children aged 6-23 months remained low. Among breastfeeding children in this age group, 17.0% received an adequate diet in NFHS-6, compared with 8.1% in NFHS-5. Among non-breastfeeding children, the figure increased to 28.2% from 11.4%. The NFHS-6 survey was conducted in Andhra Pradesh between June 28 and December 9, 2023, covering 11,503 households, including 10,418 women and 1,510 men.
The 2026 World Breastfeeding Week theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works”, focuses on strengthening breastfeeding support systems, monitoring progress and expanding effective interventions.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Surya Hyndivi, MBBS, MS (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), said increasing work demands and busy lifestyles have affected breastfeeding practices over time. Working mothers should consider taking adequate maternity leave, wherever possible, to support exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months.
She added that mothers returning to work can continue breastfeeding with proper support, planning and expressing of breast milk. Dr Hyndivi stressed the importance of educating mothers about breastfeeding during the antenatal period and providing proper breast care from pregnancy to support breastfeeding after delivery. She advised avoiding unnecessary use of breast pumps and complementary feeds, and encouraged breastfeeding for first six months.