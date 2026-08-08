Mega DSC-2025 selections transparent, PwBD reservation not to blame for job denial: Education Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Commissioner Tamim Ansaria on Friday dismissed as baseless the claims circulating on social media that candidates were denied jobs in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment because posts were allotted to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Bharani, Ansaria said the Mega DSC-2025 selections were conducted strictly in accordance with merit, the roster system and applicable reservation rules.

She said the recruitment process, including the horizontal reservation for PwBD candidates, was implemented as per the provisions of G.O. Ms. No.77.

The Commissioner cautioned against misinterpreting the horizontal reservation provisions on social media and creating confusion among candidates regarding the selection process.

Ansaria said appointments under Mega DSC-2025 were carried out in a legal, transparent and impartial manner by duly considering eligibility, merit, reservation rules and the roster system.

The School Education Commissioner urged candidates not to fall prey to misconceptions about the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment process.