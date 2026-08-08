Subsidised rice to be available to all Aadhaar holders in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Friday said subsidised rice is available not only to ration card holders but to anyone possessing an Aadhaar card. Chairing a teleconference with Civil Supplies officials and rice millers from Kakinada, the minister reviewed the functioning of subsidised rice sale centres across the state.

He directed officials to ensure that every Aadhaar card holder is provided up to 10 kg of rice through these centres. The scheme is aimed particularly at people without white ration cards in major cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Kurnool.

The minister said reports indicate that rice prices in the open market have already begun to decline following the launch of the subsidised rice centres. He instructed officials to continue operating the centres until market prices become affordable for all sections of society.

Expressing concern over inadequate publicity in several districts, Manohar asked officials to intensify awareness campaigns through all forms of media and ensure that rural as well as urban residents are informed about the scheme. He also called for better coordination between Civil Supplies officials and rice millers to ensure smooth operations.

The minister noted that public feedback on the quality of the two rice varieties being supplied has been encouraging. He directed district officials to conduct regular inspections of rice mills and verify stock availability.